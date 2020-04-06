Trio arrested after break-in at Lowndes County school

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three teenagers are facing charges after a weekend burglary at a Lowndes County school. And investigators said they were caught on camera.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Cole Lindsey Verdin and two 17-year-olds.

- Advertisement -

Surveillance video showed three suspects at New Hope Elementary School around two Saturday morning, breaking into the school and burglarizing three buses.

Investigators said they stole fire extinguishers from the buses.

All three suspects are facing three counts burglary of an auto and one count burglary of a school. The juveniles’ cases will be handled in youth court.