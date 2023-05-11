Trio of triplets set to graduate together from Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Students at Mississippi State are graduating this weekend.

Some have been together all through their college years, and some are even crossing the stage with friends from high school, but a trio of triplets have done it all together.

Rees, Brantley Kate, and Davis Newton are triplets from Frisco Texas.

Growing up, the trio did everything together, so it was only natural to them that choosing a college was a group decision.

Rees has disabilities and looked into the Access program at Mississippi State.

When he was selected, that sealed the deal for his siblings.

“They really take it and make you really independent so you can go off after college and be more independent. They make sure your job is what you want to do so I worked in the hotels here so I actually worked at Courtyard Marriot and the Hampton Inn and I got experience working at the front desk and that’s going to help me a lot after graduation,” said Rees Newton.

Four years later and the triplets are set to graduate on May 12th, each in a different field.

Davis studied meteorology, Brantley Kate took up special education, and Rees studied communications.

So, after they cross the stage on Friday, they may be headed down different paths, for the first time in their lives, but they don’t see it as a big problem.

“It’ll be weird but I think with how we have technology and how we’ve been together for so long I don’t think it will be that big of an issue. I don’t think it will be that weird but it will definitely be an extraordinary feeling at first I think it won’t be that bad because we’d probably meet up at some point and talk and get together again,” said Davis Newton.

The Newtons say they enjoyed their time in Starkville and will cherish different moments during their time at Mississippi State.

Rees said he will miss his fraternity the most, but Brantley Kate, and Davis will cherish another memory the most.

“Being in the famous maroon band and performing at davis wade every weekend there’s just nothing like going on the field for the first time and performing in front of all those people and just doing what I love and having Davis in the band with Rees and me watching me every game there’s just nothing like it,” said Brantley Kate Newton.

Things aren’t set in stone for Brantley Kate and Davis, but they do have options. Rees, however, is taking his talents to the place where dreams come true.

“I am excited to work down there and get to experience the magic, make magic for guests every day, experience what they experience every day and ask them what their favorite princess is like and how their trip is going I’m just really excited to work at Disney,” said Rees.

Their graduation is set for 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023.

