Triple-digit heat continues tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures peaked at 100° on Friday and could reach that mark again to start the weekend. Sunday will be another hot one before much needed heat relief arrives to start the new week. Along with the drop in temperatures, scattered showers are possible through Tuesday.

FRIDAY NIGHT: There’s a small chance for a shower south of US-82 this evening but most will stay dry. Warm and muggy, low of 77.

SATURDAY: An excessive heat warning is in effect until 10pm. Highs will top out near 100° with a max heat index of 110°-115°. An isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Slight heat relief arrives to end the weekend. It’ll still be hot, but highs will be in the mid-90s instead of near 100°. We have a higher chance for rain, but it will be scattered at best.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures finally fall back into the low-90s next week. Scattered rain is a possibility on Monday and Tuesday.