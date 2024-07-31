Triple digit temps possible late week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Brutal heat will round out the month of July and will continue into early August.

WEDNESDAY: Like previous days, plenty of morning sun will give way to fair weather afternoon clouds and brutal PM heat. Expect highs in the upper 90s with heat indices once again hovering near 110 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with little relief. Lows will only drop to the mid & upper 70s.

THU/FRI: Ahead of an eventual weak front, even hotter weather is expected. Daytime highs should reach near 100 degrees, which means heat indices could be pushed toward 115 degrees in spots. There might be a few “saving grace” showers later Friday, but the main story will be the continued heat danger.

WEEKEND: Rain chances have unfortunately lessened Saturday, and while heat backs off ever so slightly, we’ll likely continue to see heat indices above 105 degrees through at least Sunday.