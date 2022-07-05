Triple Digits threaten with minimal rain chances

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs continue to battle their way closer to triple digits, potentially reaching that mark next Tuesday. Potential relief in the form of rain is minimal throughout the week, maximizing with the chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday. WEDNESDAY: The status quo holds Wednesday, as afternoon temperatures continue to sit in the low 90s. Partly cloudy skies and the chance for the odd pop-up storm are the only modems for some cooling. Lows reach into the mid 70s overnight.

THURSDAY: A slight increase in afternoon temperature into the mid 90s marks the beginning of our upwards temperature trend over the next several days. Like Wednesday, a minimal chance for showers and storms persists with partly cloudy skies to accompany. Lows boost into the upper 70s overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK: A decent chance for thunderstorms Saturday provides some hope of fight-back against drought conditions and high temperatures. Most of the rest of the week however, remains relatively dry, setting up the ideal environment to increase highs into the triple digits by Tuesday. Plentiful sunshine Sunday and Monday will also aid in this temperature boost. Lows take a slight dive into the low 70s over the weekend before recovering back into the upper 70s by overnight Monday.