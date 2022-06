Triple murder suspect found guilty

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Clay County jury has found Clark Allen Jr. guilty of capital murder.

Allen was accused of killing Demario Snell, Mauricio Nance, and Tyshun Fields in Artesia in January 2018.

The verdict follows a busy day in court that saw Allen take the stand in his own defense.

Both cases presented closing arguments, and the jury was given the case.

The standard sentence for capital murder is life without parole