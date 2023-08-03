Troopers, city leaders break ground on MHP Troop G new headquarters

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s time for a change. That’s what Highway patrolmen of Troop G in Starkville have been saying for years.

The building is the oldest in the state and the last to get up to new standards.

Troopers and city leaders broke ground for the new headquarters.

It was all smiles earlier for the groundbreaking ceremony.

Officials said they believe the new facility will help them work more efficiently and attract more people to Troop G.

It’s out with the old and in with the new in Starkville.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop G’s current building was built in 1964. Its most recent renovation was in 1986.

Thursday morning, troopers, political leaders, and citizens gathered for the groundbreaking of the troop’s new headquarters.

It will feature a new look, but more importantly, more space.

“All the troopers will have their own office. We will have MBI. They’ll have an office in here that’s the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. We’ll have the CTED; the weight enforcement investigation will be in this building. The driver’s license office will be located in this building for the citizens to come get their driver’s licenses. So, anything pertaining to public safety, they’ll have an office in the building for the citizens to come and get access,” said District 45 Representative Michael Ted Evans.

The new building will be located at the end of Highway 12 off of the by-pass intersection with Highway 25 and is expected to be finished by the end of 2024.

For troopers like Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom, it’s been a long time coming.

“It’s a real thing. I’ve been on for almost 20 years, so to step into that old station 20 years ago and having an opportunity as I reach the later years in my career to go out in a new station, a new facility, I think it’s great for us old troopers and the new troopers something to look forward to and them be excited about the community and district we serve,” said Beckom.

Beckom believed the new facility would help retain and recruit new officers.

“Everybody likes to be a part of something that looks good and looks nice so I think that will be something to entice people to join,” said Beckom.

Beckom said he’s thankful for all the years he’s had in the current building but he’s excited about the new place and new opportunities.

