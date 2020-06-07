Tropical Storm Cristobal coming ashore, rain and wind expected Monday

Tropical Storm Cristobal is continuing to bring heavy rain, wind, storm surge, and a tornado threat to the Gulf Coast as it slowly moves to the north. Locally, we will see many of the same threats through the day on Monday and into Tuesday. The middle and end of the week look to be much drier as sunshine returns to the area.

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds will continue to increase tonight with rain showers beginning as early as midnight. However the majority of the rainfall will hold off until after sunrise on Monday. Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s through the night with a breezy southeasterly wind.

MONDAY: Rain showers will become more numerous through the day, eventually becoming a steady rainfall by lunchtime. Depending on where the heaviest rain bands set up, many of us could easily see 1-3″ of rain, with locally higher amounts. Winds will be gusty through the day, occasionally as high as 40 mph out of the southeast. As with any tropical system, there will also be a threat for brief, isolated tornadoes in some of the heaviest cells, especially Monday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and gusty winds will continue overnight Monday into Tuesday with temperatures falling to the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Depending on how quickly the remnants of Cristobal can move northward, much of the day Tuesday could end up being dry. However, we’re still expecting at least some rain shower activity in the morning hours and possibly into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: A separate system moving in from the northwest will bring the chance for a few showers and storms on Wednesday, especially in the morning hours. We’ll see some peeks of sunshine through the day with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: A much drier weather pattern will settle in for Thursday and into the weekend as sunshine returns. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s to near 90 with overnight lows staying in the 60s.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram