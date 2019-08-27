Tropical Storm Dorian — live updates

Caribbean islands prepare for Tropical Storm Dorian Puerto Rico’s governor, Wanda Vázquez Garced, has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches the island. Residents rushed to stores for supplies to prepare for power outages and heavy rains. The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Dorian’s winds have hit speeds up 50 miles per hour and are expected to strengthen as the storm continues its path. - Advertisement - As of 5 p.m. ET, Dorian’s center was located about 330 miles east-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, and about 80 miles west of Dominica. The hurricane center said the storm was moving west-northwest at 13 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 45 miles from the center. This image shows the latest trajectory of Tropical Storm Dorian. The National Hurricane Center

Florida search and rescue team heading to Puerto Rico Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is sending a 45-member team Puerto Rico before the storm reaches the island. The team is traveling to San Juan on Tuesday and will be on standby for rescue operations. Trending News Andy Alvarez of Miami Dade Fire Rescue said the team should have an advantage because they spent time on the island after Hurricane Maria hit in 2017. “We know the terrain, we know the main streets, thoroughfares to get around because we used them already, we have the contacts for the fuel,” he told CBS Miami.

Florida governor urges residents to prepare Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, is urging residents to prepare before heavy rain hits the state. Local meteorologists are predicting 6-8 inches of rain in several areas this weekend as the storm approaches the Florida coast. “Based on the current track of [Dorian], all residents on the East Coast should prepare for impacts, including strong winds, heavy rain and flooding,” DeSantis tweeted Tuesday. “Make sure to have your supplies ready and follow @FLSERT and local media for the latest updates on the forecast,” he added.

Watches and warnings in effect A summary of watches and warnings in effect, via the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane watches: Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Samana

Tropical storm warnings: Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Samana

Tropical storm watches: Saba and St. Eustatius, Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Punta Palenque, Dominican Republic from Samana to Puerto Plata