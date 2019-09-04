Tropical Storm Fernand hits Mexico as Dorian nears U.S.

While Hurricane Dorian slowly moves closer to Florida and the Carolinas, two other named storms — Fernand and Gabrielle — have formed. The National Hurricane Center is also tracking another disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean with a 50% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Fernand is in the Gulf of Mexico and closing in on the northeastern Mexican coast just south of the U.S. border, with top sustained winds of 45 mph and even higher gusts. The National Hurricane Center says heavy rain — up to 18 inches — could fall in places along Mexico’s Gulf Coast. Mudslides and life-threatening flash floods are possible as the storm moves ashore Wednesday.

NOAA

A tropical storm warning is in effect for areas from Puerta Altamira, Mexico to the mouth of the Rio Grande River. There are no specific warnings for southern Texas, but NOAA suggests residents should “monitor” the storm’s progress.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is strengthening over the eastern Atlantic Ocean with sustained winds of 50 mph. Moving northwest at 9 mph, the forecasted path shows Gabrielle tracking well east of Bermuda and poses no threat to land. As of NOAA’s latest advisory Wednesday morning, there are no coastal watches or warnings for Gabrielle.