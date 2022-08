Truck caught on fire due to electrical issues, no injuries reported

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A vehicle fire on Highway 82 near the Communiversity and the GTR airport exit could have been worst for a truck driver hauling a load.

A man headed east attempted to extinguish this truck when black smoke erupted.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department says it was an electrical issue.

The truck looks were heavily damaged but fortunately, no one was reported injured.