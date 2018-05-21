Truck found in Alabama river after bridge plunge

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) – Searchers have located a truck that drove off a bridge and plunged into a river in northeastern Alabama.

Crews were attempting to pull the vehicle out of the Coosa River after the discovery on Monday, and it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were inside.

Gadsden Fire Chief Steve Carroll tells news outlets witnesses reported the truck plowed through a guardrail on the Meighan Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Searchers looked for the truck on Sunday without luck, and they located it after resuming the hunt after daybreak.

