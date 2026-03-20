Trump administration making heavy preparations for potential use of ground troops in Iran

WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – According to CBS News, Pentagon officials have made detailed preparations for deploying U.S. ground forces into Iran, multiple sources briefed on the discussions told CBS News.

Senior military commanders have submitted specific requests aimed at preparing for such an option as President Trump weighs moves in the U.S.-Israel-led conflict with Iran, the sources said.

Mr. Trump has been deliberating whether to position ground forces in the region, sources said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. It was unclear under what circumstances he would authorize the use of troops on the ground.

“No, I’m not putting troops anywhere,” he told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday when asked about ground troops, but quickly added: “If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you.”

Officials at U.S. Central Command referred questions from CBS News to the White House and Pentagon.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement: “It’s the job of the Pentagon to make preparations in order to give the Commander in Chief maximum optionality, it does not mean the President has made a decision, and as the President said in the Oval Office yesterday, he is not planning to send ground troops anywhere at this time.”

The military has also held meetings to prepare for how to handle the possible detention of Iranian soldiers and paramilitary operatives if the president decides to put American boots on the ground – including where the Iranians would be sent, two sources said.

The U.S. is preparing to deploy elements of the 82nd Airborne Division into the Middle East region.

The planning involves the Army’s Global Response Force and the Marine Corps’ Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Thousands of Marines are being moved now to the Middle East. Three warships and about 2,200 Marines from an expeditionary unit departed California earlier this week, according to two U.S. officials. It was the second such Marine unit sent since the war began, and it could be a few weeks before it’s in place. The first was sent from the Pacific and is still making its way into the region.

The movements underscore the Pentagon’s effort to expand military options available to the president, even as administration officials publicly decline to discuss potential next steps.

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