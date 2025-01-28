Trump administration pause on grants and loans put on pause

UNITED STATES (WCBI) – President Donald Trump’s pause on federal grants and loans has been put on pause.

The administration said the pause to ensure that funding complies with Trump’s executive orders.

Those orders include new rules on transgender rights, environmental issues, and DEI efforts.

The Institutions of Higher Learning in Mississippi released a statement about the pause, saying “We are aware of the temporary pause on federal financial assistance programs and its potential impact on the state’s public universities. We will continue to monitor this directive and the pending review of programs by the Office of Management and Budget.”

Several universities and school districts receive federal funding for various programs and research.

Late this afternoon a Federal judge issued a stay keeping the President’s pause from going into effect for at least the next 2 days.

This comes after a coalition of groups, including several non-profits filed suit asking for a restraining order on the order.

Judge Loren AliKhan said she would put the matter on temporary pause while she considers arguments from plaintiffs in the case and the government.

No timeline was given on how long the federal pause might take.

