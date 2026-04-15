Trump aide Sebastian Gorka signals he’s interested in top counterterrorism post

Washington (CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that Sebastian Gorka, a national security aide to President Trump, has signaled interest in becoming the next director of the National Counterterrorism Center, according to two U.S. officials who spoke to CBS News.

The position would place Gorka at the hub of the nation’s counterterrorism enterprise at a time of unusual strain and redefinition across the national security apparatus. It has been moving toward an “America First” framework that emphasizes restraint abroad, despite Trump administration initiatives like the war with Iran and the removal and arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolàs Maduro.

Gorka and a National Security Council official did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gorka formerly held academic roles at the Marine Corps University and at the National Defense University at Fort McNair. His career in U.S. politics has been built around an uncompromising view of Islamist extremism and a restrictive approach to immigration policy, making him a familiar presence on conservative media, where his commentary often blends praise for Mr. Trump with sharp attacks on administration critics.

Joe Weirsky, a Marine veteran with special operations experience, is currently the acting director of the National Counterterrorism Center, following the resignation of Joe Kent. Kent, an Army Special Forces veteran, stepped down last month after breaking with Mr. Trump over the administration’s move to begin military action against Iran — a decision that critics, including some within the president’s own orbit, say clashes with campaign promises to avoid new foreign conflicts.

Kent, who was nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate last year, said in a post on X that he could not “support sending the next generation off to fight and die in a war that serves no benefit to the American people nor justifies the cost of American lives.”

He added: “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

Kent is currently under investigation by the FBI for alleged leaks of classified information. Gorka has publicly called Kent an “utter disgrace.”

The Washington Post first reported Wednesday that Gorka was angling for the top counterterrorism job. Contacted by CBS News, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence led by Tulsi Gabbard, a close ally of Kent, referred questions to the White House.

A White House official told CBS News that “Any announcements regarding nominees will come from the President or administration directly.”

If nominated to the position, Gorka would face a Senate confirmation vote.

A naturalized American citizen, Gorka was born in the United Kingdom to Hungarian parents and served as a national security strategist to Mr. Trump during his first term but departed shortly after John Kelly, a retired Marine general, took over as chief of staff.

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