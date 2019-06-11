Trump and Biden to be in Iowa the same day — live updates

President Trump is heading to Iowa to give a speech the same day former Vice President Joe Biden will be in the Hawkeye State, delivering an address in which Biden is expected to call the president an

Mr. Trump is ostensibly in Iowa to speak at the Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy Company, and at a GOP fundraiser. But Mr. Trump’s preoccupation with the frontrunner, even as he insists Biden is low-energy and unable to win, will likely be hard to ignore on Tuesday. Mr. Trump appeared to bash Biden while he was overseas, agreeing with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in questioning Biden’s intellectual chops.

“I was actually sticking up for Sleepy Joe Biden while on foreign soil,” Mr. Trump tweeted last month. “Kim Jong Un called him a ‘low IQ idiot,’ and many other things, whereas I related the quote of Chairman Kim as a much softer ‘low IQ individual.’ Who could possibly be upset with that?”

Moments after Mr. Trump returned to American soil, Biden’s campaign manager labeled Mr. Trump’s remarks “beneath the dignity of the office.”

Mr. Trump has yet to publicly kick off his reelection campaign — he’s doing that in Florida later this month — but the president filed for reelection the same day he took office.