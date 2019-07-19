U.S. expands “Remain in Mexico” policy to Rio Grande Valley The move means asylum seekers will now be sent to a Mexican state the U.S. government warns Americans travelers not to visit because of widespread crime and the risk of being kidnapped - Advertisement -

Owning slaves doesn’t make person racist, says New Hampshire lawmaker Renewed discussions of racism in America have emerged in light of the president’s recent tweets and North Carolina rally, where Trump supporters chanted, “Send her home” about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar

National Weather Service bakes biscuits in a car The agency performed the hilarious experiment to warn locals of the dangerous heatwave this weekend

Trump and Melania meet with Buzz Aldrin to remember moon landing President Trump and the first lady are taking pictures with the remaining Apollo 11 crew and family