Trump and Melania meet with Buzz Aldrin to remember moon landing

By
CBS News
-
0

U.S. expands “Remain in Mexico” policy to Rio Grande Valley

The move means asylum seekers will now be sent to a Mexican state the U.S. government warns Americans travelers not to visit because of widespread crime and the risk of being kidnapped

- Advertisement -

3M ago

Owning slaves doesn’t make person racist, says New Hampshire lawmaker

Renewed discussions of racism in America have emerged in light of the president’s recent tweets and North Carolina rally, where Trump supporters chanted, “Send her home” about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar

11M ago

National Weather Service bakes biscuits in a car

The agency performed the hilarious experiment to warn locals of the dangerous heatwave this weekend

26M ago

Trump and Melania meet with Buzz Aldrin to remember moon landing

President Trump and the first lady are taking pictures with the remaining Apollo 11 crew and family

updated 13M ago

U.S. Treasury sanctions target senior Hezbollah operative

The Trump administration is continuing what it describes as its maximum pressure campaign

1H ago

Report a Typo
SHARE