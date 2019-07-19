U.S. expands “Remain in Mexico” policy to Rio Grande Valley
The move means asylum seekers will now be sent to a Mexican state the U.S. government warns Americans travelers not to visit because of widespread crime and the risk of being kidnapped
3M ago
Owning slaves doesn’t make person racist, says New Hampshire lawmaker
Renewed discussions of racism in America have emerged in light of the president’s recent tweets and North Carolina rally, where Trump supporters chanted, “Send her home” about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar
11M ago
National Weather Service bakes biscuits in a car
The agency performed the hilarious experiment to warn locals of the dangerous heatwave this weekend
26M ago
Trump and Melania meet with Buzz Aldrin to remember moon landing
President Trump and the first lady are taking pictures with the remaining Apollo 11 crew and family
updated 13M ago
U.S. Treasury sanctions target senior Hezbollah operative
The Trump administration is continuing what it describes as its maximum pressure campaign
1H ago