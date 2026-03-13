Trump announces Ric Grenell stepping aside as Kennedy Center president

Washington (CBS NEWS) – According to CBS News, Ric Grenell is leaving his post as president of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, President Trump said Friday, and Matt Floca will be named CEO and executive director.

The president made the announcement on Truth Social, saying Grenell has done an “excellent job” during the center’s transition and thanked him for his “outstanding work.” Floca’s selection is subject to the approval of the Kennedy Center’s board of directors. Floca is the center’s vice president of facilities and operations. The center is closing for about two years for renovations starting this summer.

“I am pleased to announce that Matt Floca, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors, will be named the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of THE TRUMP KENNEDY CENTER, where, as Vice President of Operations, Matt has helped us achieve tremendous progress in bringing the Center to the highest level of Excellence!” the president wrote.

“Ric Grenell has done an excellent job in helping to coordinate various elements of the Center during the transition period, and I want to thank him for the outstanding work he has done,” Mr. Trump continued. “THE TRUMP KENNEDY CENTER will be, at its completion, the finest facility of its kind anywhere in the World!”

Axios was first to report Grenell’s expected departure.

Mr. Trump has sought to remake the center, adding his name to the building’s exterior and filling the board with allies. On Friday, the president released two renderings of the exterior of the Kennedy Center after its planned renovations, which are slated to be finished in 2028. Mr. Trump said he expected the project to cost about $200 million, below the $250 million for renovations that Congress approved last year.

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