Trump approves plan to fire FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, sources say

Washington (CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that President Trump has approved a plan to fire Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary, according to two sources.

The president dodged questions about Makary’s potential ouster on Friday. The timing of his potential termination remains unknown, and the president could always change his mind.

Makary has not been notified of his firing yet, according to a senior Health and Human Services official who also told CBS News that he has a lot of support inside HHS.

He didn’t appear Monday in the Oval Office alongside other top federal public health officials as the president touted his administration’s work on maternal health.

He’s also expected to testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday, and a spokesperson for panel told CBS News Monday that “he’s still scheduled to appear.”

Makary, a British-American surgeon, was confirmed to the post in March 2025. The Wall Street Journal first reported the president had signed off on a plan to fire Makary.

There have been reports of conflict and tension over the FDA’s agenda. On May 6, the FDA approved flavored e-cigarettes, which, according to The Wall Street Journal, came only after Mr. Trump pressured Makary to approve the fruit-flavored vapes, which he’d been refusing to do. The Journal reported that advisers had told the president that Makary was blocking the vaping agenda and said he was a problem for the Trump administration.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.