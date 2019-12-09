Trump attends roundtable on school choice

While impeachment proceedings against him continue, President Trump is attending a roundtable on school choice Monday afternoon at the White House. The roundtable also comes moments after the Justice Department’s inspector general issued a report on the origins of the Russia investigation.

The report found found several procedural errors in the investigation but overall “no political bias” by the agency. But Mr. Trump claimed the report shows the investigation was an attempted overthrow of the government.

- Advertisement -

“They fabricated evidence and they lied to the courts,” the president said. “…This was an attempted overthrow and a lot of people were in on it, and they got caught.”

Trending News

The review by Michael Horowitz, the inspector general for the Justice Department, also found the FBI was justified in launching the July 2016 investigation, known as “Crossfire Hurricane.”

Horowitz was tasked with probing the legality and legitimacy of an October 2016 surveillance warrant for a former Trump campaign aide which explored his alleged contact with Russian officials.

Watch video of the event in the live player above.