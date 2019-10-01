Trump campaign and RNC raised $125 million in the third quarter

President Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $125 million to support the president’s reelection in the third quarter, Mr. Trump’s campaign manager announced on Tuesday. The enormous haul overshadows the fundraising announcements of Democratic candidates like Senator Bernie Sanders, who reported $25.3 million in contributions on Tuesday.

“Huge fundraising haul this quarter. The @GOP and @realDonaldTrump campaign brought in 125 million!!! @GOPChairwoman has been killing it. She’s a great partner as we go on to win 4 more years,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale wrote on Twitter, referring to RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

In another tweet, Parscale noted that the campaign had raised $308 million in 2019 to date and had $156 million in cash on hand, which is twice as much as the Obama campaign had on hand at this point in 2011.

Candidates must report their fundraising numbers from the beginning of July to the end of August by October 15. Several Democrats announced their third-quarter haul on Tuesday, including Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris.

Parscale’s announcement comes as House Democrats have intensified an impeachment inquiry against Mr. Trump, although it’s not certain what impact this will have on the president’s campaign. Mr. Trump’s son, Eric Trump, tweeted on Thursday that the campaign raised $8.5 million in the 48 hours after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry.

“A BIG thank you to @SpeakerPelosi and the Democrats – in the last 48 hours we have raised $8.5 million dollars in small dollar donations. People are sick of your nonsense but please keep it up — you are handing @realDonaldTrump the win in 2020,” wrote Eric Trump, whose wife, Lara Trump, is an adviser to the Trump campaign.

The Trump campaign raised $105 million in the second quarter.