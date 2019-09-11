Trump commemorates 9/11 anniversary — live stream

Antonio Brown accused of rape in federal lawsuit
Brown’s attorney, Darren Heitner, issued a statement saying Brown “denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit”
9H ago
Arizona trooper arrested on charges he tried to extort sexual favors
Tremaine Jackson, 43, has been relieved of duty after 13 years on the job in central Phoenix
12H ago
Texas executes man for 2010 killing of 61-year-old grandmother
Lawyers for Mark Anthony Soliz, 37, argued that he suffered from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, which left him with brain damage
12H ago