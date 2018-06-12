Trump declares “war games” to be “inappropriate” — live updates

A closer look at Trump’s “war games” comments

Mr. Trump claimed that he made no concessions to Kim, but is ending the “war games” consisting of joint military exercises with South Korea. On top of that, CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe points out, Mr. Trump has invited Kim to the White House.

“I don’t quite understand why Trump felt the need to stop the war games,” a senior fellow at the Asia Society’s Center on U.S.-China Relations. “They are something that shows U.S. resolve in the region, not only to North Korea but also more importantly to China. And it seems like there’s this whole idea of Trump as this great negotiator and yet he gave up one of the most important cards we have in the region, seemingly for free. So I think I am baffled by that and I am baffled by a lot of things that came out of Trump’s mouth.”

Mr. Trump also suggested his desire to remove troops from South Korea eventually, although that wasn’t a part of the agreement Mr. Trump and Kim signed.

O’Keefe said there may be “measured support” from some Republicans in Congress for what Mr. Trump did in Singapore, but skepticism as well.

“Some of his biggest defenders on Capitol Hill are also some of this regime’s biggest critics,” O’Keefe said.