Trump defends tweets during “Made in America” showcase — live updates

President Trump defended his racially tinged tweets to reporters at the White House Monday, after tweeting over the weekend that progressive female representatives of color should “go back” to their countries.

Asked during a “Made in America” showcase whether his tweets were racist, the president responded, “Not at all.” He declined to clarify to reporters which members of Congress he was addressing, saying instead that reporters could “guess.”

- Advertisement -

When a reporter asked if he thinks the Democratic congresswomen aren’t Americans, he responded, “If somebody has a problem with our country, if somebody doesn’t want to be in our country, they should leave.”

Trending News

The president’s racially infused tweets over the weekend have prompted intense criticism from Democrats but very little criticism from Republicans. Mr. Trump has continued to defend the comments, even saying those congresswomen should apologize to him.

“When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!” Mr. Trump tweeted Monday morning.

The president’s remarks at the event come the same morning his administration has announced it’s moving to end asylum protections for migrants coming from Central American countries, a step that’s all-but-certain to face challenges in the courts.