Trump delays release of some JFK files

Back in October, President Trump blocked the release of hundreds of records on the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy, agreeing to appeals from the CIA and FBI.

Now, Mr. Trump has accepted a recommendation from the National Archives to keep the lid closed on some records for now, more than five decades after the 35th president was killed.

Mr. Trump wrote in a memo issued Thursday that some of the classified documents are “of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in immediate disclosure.” Mr. Trump allowed the release of some documents, but others, the president decided, will be delayed until 2021. The FBI and CIA had said the release could jeopardize national security.

The president ordered agencies to review the remaining documents in the next three years to determine which should be released.

Congress ordered in 1992 that all records be released in 25 years to put consistent conspiracy theories to rest.

Mr. Trump last year ordered the release of some, but not all, of the documents. Below are some of the previously released files: