Trump, EU president make joint statement — live updates

Reporters are awaiting a joint statement in the White House press conference, featuring President Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. The two have been meeting at the White House Wednesday, amid tensions over trade.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Trump has threatened tariffs on auto imports and the European Commission is preparing retaliatory tariffs, Reuters reported earlier Wednesday.

During their Oval Office meeting, Mr. Trump said he expects something “very positive to take place” during their discussions, but was adamant that a “level playing field” is needed for U.S. farmers and manufacturers.

Moments before the joint statement was to start, the White House issued a press release blasting other nations, including the EU, over tariffs related to agriculture.

Mr. Trump told CBS News’ Jeff Glor earlier this month that he considers the EU a “foe” because of how the collection of nations has treated the U.S. on trade.

This is a developing story.