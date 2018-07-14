Trump gets mixed reception during Scotland visit

GLASGOW, Scotland — At his golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, President Trump seemed unfazed by a handful of demonstrators. At a rally in Glasgow on Friday, protester Martin Heaney explained why the president isn’t welcome here.

“How do his policies affect you as a resident of Scotland?” CBS News asked.

“He’s the president of the United States, and obviously when we’re dying of climate change because he’s pulled out of the Paris Climate Agreement, that’s going to affect me. That’s going to affect you,” Heaney said.

The president has supporters here, too. In the town of Maybole, gift-shop owner Libby Kerr and her mother Lorna say Mr. Trump has created jobs since he took over the Turnberry resort in 2014,

“I know loads of people who go there and loads of people who work there,” Libby said.

But at “The Maybole Arms,” owner Callum Mckelvie complained that guests at the resort rarely visit local businesses and the resort is too expensive for most residents.

Mr. Trump’s first visit back to Turnberry as president also sparked a massive security operation.

Still, a paragliding protester breached a no-fly zone, coming within yards of Mr. Trump soon after he arrived.

The president is expected to stay in Scotland until Sunday evening as he prepares for his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which will take place in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday.