Trump holding rally in New Jersey as Senate impeachment trial continues

President Trump will be holding a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, as his legal team defends him in his Senate impeachment trial in Washington. The rally comes in the wake of a New York Times report that Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, wrote in a yet-to-be-published book that the president had explicitly told Bolton of his desire to freeze Ukraine aid until Ukraine helped with investigations of the Bidens. Mr. Trump denied in a tweet that he had ever told Bolton that the aid was linked to probes of Democrats, “including the Bidens.”

By mid-afternoon Monday, Trump supporters were already lining up outside the Wildwoods Convention Center, according to CBS Philadelphia.

How to watch the Trump rally today

What: Donald Trump Rally

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2019

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Wildwoods Convention Center, Wildwood, New Jersey

Online stream: Watch in the live player above

Mr. Trump will be joined at the rally by Congressman Jeff Van Drew, who changed parties after the House impeachment vote from Democrat to Republican. In December, the president welcomed Van Drew to the White House and said he was endorsing him. Van Drew has one opponent in the GOP primary so far. And six others are running in the Democratic primary for the Second District seat.