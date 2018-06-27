Trump praises Justice Kennedy, muses about his successor

Mr. Trump mentioned the announcement of the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy. He said he hopes Kennedy’s replacement will serve for 40 or 45 years.

“Justice Anthony Kennedy, a very special guy also, just announced a little while ago, his retirement from the United States Supreme Court. Great man. And I’m very honored that he chose to do it during my term in office because he felt confident in me…” the president said.

- Advertisement -

Kennedy’s retirement, Mr. Trump said, is the reason why the Senate needs more Republicans, not Democrats like Heitkamp. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has suggested a confirmation vote, however, would likely take place before November.

“We must elect more Republicans, we have to do that,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump claimed Heitkamp, who voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, would not likely vote for Kennedy’s replacement.