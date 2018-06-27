Trump holds “Make America Great Again” rally in North Dakota

Who is Kevin Cramer?

Cramer currently is currently North Dakota’s only U.S. representative. You read that right — North Dakota has more senators than House members. It is one of seven states with just one congressional district.

Cramer, a conservative Republican, has been in Congress since 2013.

He has the support of Mr. Trump in the state the president won by 36 points. Mr. Trump tweeted his support for Cramer earlier Wednesday.

“Heading to North Dakota to fully stand with and endorse Kevin Cramer for Senate,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “He is an extraordinary Congressman who will hopefully soon represent this great state as your Senator. He is tough on crime, strong on borders, loves our Military, and our Vets!”