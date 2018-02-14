Trump: “I am totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind”

President Trump gave his first personal and public condemnation of domestic violence Wednesday since allegations of spousal abuse were levied last week against former White House aide Rob Porter.

“I am totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind, everyone knows that,” the president said in a White House meeting with local government and business leaders about building economic opportunities for low-income communities. “And it almost wouldn’t even have to be said. So now you hear it. But you all know it.”

The president made the remark in response to reporter’s questions, as he sat with Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, in the meeting about encouraging economic development in low-income areas. His daughter and aide Ivanka Trump was also in the room. The president has been criticized for failing to mention the ex-wives of Porter who have alleged domestic violence, and for failing — up to this point — to speak out publicly about domestic violence generally.

Over the weekend, the president, in a vague tweet, lamented a lack of “due process.”

Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused – life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

Questions over what the White House knew about Porter, and when, continue to plague the White House and drive much of the news cycle in Washington. Porter resigned last week.

The White House has insisted that the White House did not learn about the nature of the allegations against Porter until the Daily Mail published the allegations last week.

But FBI Director Christopher Wray in testimony on Capitol Hill Tuesday contradicted the White House line, saying the FBI completed a background check for security clearance on Porter last July. The White House had said there was no completed background check.

The White House response to the Porter allegations have particularly touched White House chief of staff John Kelly and White House counsel Don McGahn, who were made aware of at least some aspect of the allegations last year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.