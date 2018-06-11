Trump, in Singapore, says Larry Kudlow suffered heart attack

While waiting at a resort in Singapore for his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Trump tweeted that Larry Kudlow, his chief economic adviser, has suffered a heart attack back in the U.S.:

Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

Kudlow, 70, joined the administration earlier this year as chairman of the National Economic Council. He appeared on “Face the Nation” on Sunday, defending Mr. Trump in a heated trade dispute with Canada.

This is a developing story and will be updated.