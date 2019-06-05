Trump joining world leaders to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

CBSN President Trump was spending Wednesday and Thursday with other world leaders commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Nazi-occupied northern France by Allied forces. The risky maneuver launched on June 6, 1944 saw thousands of American, British and other allied forces cross the English channel to halt the advance of Adolph Hitler’s war machine in Normandy, northern France. It would cost the Allies some 10,000 men, but it would become the turning point of World War II. The president and first lady were to participate in commemorative events in Portsmouth, England on Wednesday, the first of two days of ceremonies. Portsmouth, on the southern English coast, was one of the primary points of departure for the Allied forces as they struck out across the English Channel to invade Normandy. - Advertisement - Mr. Trump was joining British Prime Minister Theresa May, Queen Elizabeth II and leaders from the other nations which took part in the Allied D-Day invasion (Canada, Australia, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Luxembourg, Denmark, France, Greece, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Poland) for the events on Wednesday. Trending News On Thursday, the president and first lady were to attend World War II commemoration services at the U.S. Cemetery in Normandy, where thousands of American D-Day casualties were laid to rest. Mr. Trump was to join French President Emmanuel Macron on that part of the trip. “On June 6th, 1944, tens of thousands of young warriors left these shores by the sea and air to begin the invasion of Normandy and the liberation of Europe and the brutal Nazi occupation,” Mr. Trump said in a press conference with Prime Minister May on Tuesday. “It was a liberation like few people have seen before. Among them were more than 130,000 American and British brothers-in-arms. Through their valor and sacrifice, they secured our homelands and saved freedom for the world.”

D-Day survivors get a standing ovation Living veterans of the D-Day invasion received a rousing standing ovation at the start of the ceremonies. Over 300 soldiers of “Operation Overload” joined the commemoration on the 75th anniversary.

Horns sound as Queen, Prince Charles arrive As the National Anthem of England played, Queen Elizabeth II and her son, Prince Charles the next in line to the throne, arrived to the D-Day ceremonies. The Queen took her place on stage seated next to Mr. Trump and the first lady. PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND – JUNE 05: President of the United States, Donald Trump and First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump stand next to British Prime minister, Theresa May, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II as they attend the D-Day Commemorations on June 5, 2019 in Portsmouth, England. The political heads of 16 countries involved in World War II joined Her Majesty, The Queen on the UK south coast for a service to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Overnight it was announced that all 16 had signed a historic proclamation of peace to ensure the horrors of the Second World War are never repeated. The text has been agreed by Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Poland, Slovakia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. / Getty Images The day’s events started with a traditional marching of the Queen’s troops as black and white footage of WWII soldiers storming the beaches played behind them.

Trump in Portsmouth for D-Day events U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to participate in an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5, 2019. REUTERS President Trump and the first lady were arriving Wednesday morning in Portsmouth, Hampshire, on England’s southern coast, to kick off two days of events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Allied D-Day invasion of northern France. More than 130,000 Allied forces disembarked from southern England on June 6, 1944, to cross the English Channel and take on Hitler’s forces head-on. Thousands left from Portsmouth’s harbor. It was the largest sea-based military invasion in history, and was accompanied by more than 10,000 Allied aircraft. U.S. Army veteran paratrooper Tom Rice, of the 101st Airborne Division, is seen in Normandy, France, on June 4, 2019, 75 years after he dropped into Nazi-held northern France as part of the Allied D-Day invasion. CBS/@davicito_cameraman Mr. and Mrs. Trump were joining Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister May and other world leaders for an official commemoration ceremony at the Portsmouth Naval Memorial on Southsea Common, just several hundred yards from the WWII Southsea Landing Zone, followed by a reception and a lunch for the leaders. Following the events, the Trumps were to bid farewell to the queen after a state visit which saw them spend significant time with her. Mr. Trump was not scheduled to return to London for the remainder of the week. He was headed instead for Ireland later on Wednesday, before travelling to Normandy, France, for the culmination of the D-Day events on Thursday.