- Advertisement -

NEW YORK — President Trump’s daughter-in-law was taken to the hospital Monday after opening an envelope containing a “suspicious” substance addressed to her husband Donald Trump Jr. at their home in New York City. The New York City Police Department said initial tests did not indicate the powder was harmful but are continuing to test the substance.

Vanessa Trump and two others, including her mother, were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution. The NYPD said officers and Secret Service agents responded to the couple’s apartment in midtown Manhattan on Monday morning around 10 a.m.

CBS New York reports Vanessa Trump’s mother handed her the envelope, which Vanessa then opened. The identity of the third individual hospitalized was not immediately clear.

The Secret Service said it is “investigating a suspicious package addressed to one of our protectees received today.”