Trump Jr. to testify before Senate Intel Committee on Wednesday

Donald Trump Jr. is set to testify before the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

In May, some Republicans scoffed when the committee’s chairman, Republican Richard Burr, issued a subpoena for Trump Jr.’s testimony after the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. The Trump son testified before the committee once before in 2017.

Trump Jr. reached an agreement to testify before the committee following the subpoena. He agreed to testify for between two to four hours behind closed doors.

Mr. Trump told reporters last month he was “surprised” to learn his son had been subpoenaed.

“My son’s a very good person, he works very hard. The last thing he needs is Washington, D.C. He’d rather not be involved,” the president said in May.

Trump Jr. was a key figure in the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower in New York in which a Russian lawyer connected to the Kremlin met with him and senior campaign officials.

Mueller’s report did not find enough evidence of conspiracy between anyone in the Trump campaign and Russia, but lawmakers still have questions about the possible times Mueller found the president may have obstructed justice.

Reporting by Olivia Gazis.