Trump leaves White House for Kentucky — live stream

As President Trump left for Kentucky to speak to veterans and attend a fundraiser, he spoke to reporters about a range of issues, including the sudden cancellation of his trip to Denmark and his stance on gun background checks.

He left the White House hours after his administration announced rule changes to allow them to detain migrant families together longer. Immigrant advocates fear the change could allow families to be detained indefinitely.

The Department of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services Wednesday morning announced a new rule essentially scrapping the Flores Settlement agreement, which allows families to be detained together for just 20 days. The new Trump administration rule establishes no cut-off date for how long migrant families with children could be detained. The rule will go into effect 60 days after this Friday.