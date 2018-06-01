Trump makes remarks at Coast Guard Change of Command ceremony

President Trump is making remarks Friday at the U.S. Coast Guard’s change of command ceremony. The official ceremony is slated for 11 a.m. at the Coast Guard’s headquarters in Washington.

Commandant Adm. Paul Zukunft is being replaced by Vice Adm. Karl Schultz. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced Schultz’ nomination in March.

The event comes on the day Mr. Trump is expected to receive a letter delivered by top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol. Chol spent Wednesday night and Thursday meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York. Pompeo says he still doesn’t know whether the summit will take place on June 12, but he said that “real progress” had been made. Mr. Trump is still hopeful a summit about denuclearization could take place as scheduled, after calling it off last week.