Trump makes trade announcement — live updates

President Trump is making an announcement on trade at 11 a.m. in the Oval Office, after tweeting that a “big deal” is “looking good” with Mexico.

The U.S. and Mexico have been negotiating over the North American Free Trade Agreement, and the New York Times reported Monday morning the two nations have reached an agreement to amend key parts of NAFTA.

“A big deal looking good with Mexico!” Mr. Trump tweeted, making no mention of Canada.

A big deal looking good with Mexico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto tweeted just before the announcement that he spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the status of NAFTA negotiations and progress the U.S. and Mexico have made, and expressed the importance of his involvement in the negotiations.

Hablé con el Primer Ministro de Canadá, @JustinTrudeau, sobre el estado de las negociaciones del TLCAN y el avance entre México y EUA. Le expresé la importancia de su reincorporación al proceso, con la finalidad de concluir una negociación trilateral esta misma semana. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) August 27, 2018

Mr. Trump has derided NAFTA as the worst trade deal ever signed. But it’s taken more than 18 months in office to reach any sort of agreement.

