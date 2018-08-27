Trump makes trade announcement — live updates

Last Updated Aug 27, 2018 11:00 AM EDT
President Trump is making an announcement on trade at 11 a.m. in the Oval Office, after tweeting that a “big deal” is “looking good” with Mexico.
The U.S. and Mexico have been negotiating over the North American Free Trade Agreement, and the New York Times reported Monday morning the two nations have reached an agreement to amend key parts of NAFTA.
“A big deal looking good with Mexico!” Mr. Trump tweeted, making no mention of Canada.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto tweeted just before the announcement that he spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the status of NAFTA negotiations and progress the U.S. and Mexico have made, and expressed the importance of his involvement in the negotiations.
Mr. Trump has derided NAFTA as the worst trade deal ever signed. But it’s taken more than 18 months in office to reach any sort of agreement.
