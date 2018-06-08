President Trump’s scheduled morning meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 in Canada has been postponed, with the White House hoping to reschedule it later in the day. Mr. Trump has been attacking France and other U.S. allies over their trade policy.

Mr. Trump was running behind schedule Friday on his way to the G7 summit, after emerging from the White House later than planned and stopping to speak with reporters for far longer than he normally does.

Mr. Trump claims France, Canada and other nations are taking advantage of the U.S. on trade.

“Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the U.S. massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers. The EU trade surplus with the U.S. is $151 Billion, and Canada keeps our farmers and others out. Look forward to seeing them tomorrow,” Mr. Trump tweeted Thursday.

That tweet came after Macron said France is fine with signing six-country agreement, instead of a seven-country agreement, “if need be.”

“The American president may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a 6 country agreement if need be,” Macron tweeted. “Because these six countries represent values, they represent an economic market which has the weight of history behind it and which is now a true international force.”

That back-and-forth comes despite Mr. Trump’s praise of Macron in past visits.

“G6 plus one”: Allies’ frustration with U.S. mounts ahead of summit

Despite the president’s criticisms of ally nations, as he departed for the G7 meeting in Canada Friday, Mr. Trump said he thinks Russia should be a part of the meeting, too. Russia was kicked out of the group in 2014 over its approach to Crimea.

“Russia should be in this meeting. Why are we having a meeting without Russia being in the meeting? And I would recommend, and it’s up to them, but Russia should be in the meeting, it should be a part of it,” Mr. Trump said, adding that “they should let Russia come back in.”

