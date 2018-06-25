Trump meets with Jordan’s King Abdullah — live stream

President Trump is welcoming Jordan’s King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and Queen Rania to the White House on Monday for an afternoon of meetings. The two leaders are expected to discuss terrorism, the threat from Iran and the crisis in Syria among other issues during their discussions.

The meeting also comes as Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner has said that the administration’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan is “almost done” after a week-long trip to the region which brought him and the Mideast envoy to Jordan, Israel, Qatar, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

In an interview published in the Arabic language Al-Quds newspaper, Kushner appealed directly to Palestinians and criticized President Mahmoud Abbas, who has shunned the Trump team over its alleged pro-Israel bias, particularly on the fate of contested Jerusalem.

According to the Royal Court of Jordan, King Abdullah II will also meet during his trip with senior administration officials, members of the Senate and House leadership as well as the committees on armed services, foreign relations and appropriations in both houses of Congress.