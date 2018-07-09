Trump names new Supreme Court justice appointee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – President Trump announced Monday that he has appointed Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, pending confirmation by US lawmakers.

The 53-year-old federal appellate judge was selected for the seat opened up by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Kavanaugh is a longtime fixture of the Republican legal establishment. He has been a judge on the federal appeals court in Washington since 2006. He also was a key aide to Kenneth Starr during his investigation of President Bill Clinton and worked in the White House during George W. Bush’s presidency.

