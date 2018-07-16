Trump on North Korea, the EU and America’s role in the world

Following discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, President Trump is facing criticism for neglecting to hold Putin accountable for Russian meddling in the U.S. election. But the president hailed the summit as a success between the two nations.

Ahead of the summit, “CBS Evening News” anchor Jeff Glor spoke to Mr. Trump about his vision for foreign affairs.

Jeff Glor: Is there a Trump doctrine for the world?

President Donald Trump: I would say strength, and I would say I’m looking for peace. We’re looking for peace. All over the world we’re looking for peace. We’re also looking not to be ripped off as a nation.

Glor: Who is your biggest competitor? Your biggest foe globally right now?

President Trump: Well, I think have a lot of foes. I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade. Now you wouldn’t think of the European Union but they’re a foe. Russia is a foe in certain respects. China is a foe economically, certainly they are a foe. But that doesn’t mean they’re bad. It doesn’t mean anything. It means that they’re competitors. They want to do well and we want to do well. And we’re starting to do well. You see what’s going on we have best unemployment numbers probably that we’ve ever had. Black unemployment is the lowest level in history. Hispanic unemployment the lowest level in history, Jeff. Women unemployment lowest in 66 years.

Glor: A lot of people might be surprised to hear you list the EU as a foe before China and Russia?

President Trump: No I look at them all look, EU is very difficult. I want to tell you. Maybe the thing that is most difficult, don’t forget both my parents were born in EU sectors, OK? I mean my mother was Scotland, my father was Germany. And you know I love those countries. I respect the leaders of those countries. But in a trade sense, they’ve really taken advantage of us. And many of those countries are in NATO and they weren’t paying their bills.

Glor: What do you see right now is America’s role globally?

President Trump: Well, I think we’re perceived as a much stronger nation now than we were two years ago. I think two years ago we were apologizing for everything. We were not doing certain things that we should have been doing. You look at our trade deals, they were a disaster. We’re doing them. And we’re gonna make them very successful, and we’re gonna make them fair for our country and other countries. But we were, in so many different ways, in such bad shape. North Korea, you look at us now compared to what we were two years ago. Two years ago, they were testing nuclear all over the place. They were shooting missiles. They were shooting rockets. They were shooting all sorts of things.

Glor: Has Kim Jong Un moved quickly enough after the, after the summit, in your estimation?

President Trump: Well, it depends on what. He may move very quickly on hostages. I got the hostages before we, you know, before I went. And paid nothing. But I think it was a very smart move on his behalf, ’cause it really was a sign of good will. I think that, you know, this has been going on for many, many decades, but I’m in no real rush. I mean whatever it takes, it takes. In the meantime, things are happening behind the scenes that are very positive.

Just this weekend, U.S. and North Korean officials met at the Demilitarized Zone to discuss repatriating the remains of Americans killed in the Korean War, something Kim Jong Un agreed to do immediately after his June meeting with the president.

Glor: They promised the remains would come back, but they haven’t come back yet.

President Trump: Well, they’re in the process of doing it. It doesn’t go quickly. I mean it’s complicated process. But, they’re in the process of doing it. In fact, we’re sending a two-star general over there very shortly to meet one of their two-star generals to work on some kind of a process. You know, remains are complicated. Some of the remains, they don’t even know if they are remains. I know one thing, they would like to be able to do it, if they can.

Glor: When you have a chance to reflect on weekends like this, and especially come here, since it is the first time as president, what does that do for you?

President Trump: Well, I had a great life. And I must tell you, as good as it was, I like my current life better. As crazy as it sounds. I mean I like it because I’m doing something for the American people. We’re really helping this country. Look, you know, it’s “Make America Great Again.” And that’s been the theme. And that’s what the whole thing is. And we are making ourselves respected again. We’re much more respected as a country.

