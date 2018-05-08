Trump: Pompeo on his way to North Korea ahead of summit with Kim Jong Un

- Advertisement -

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is on his way to North Korea to prepare for the summit with the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, President Trump announced Tuesday. Mr. Trump has said the date and location for the meeting has been set but he has not revealed the details.

Pompeo secretly met with Kim in April while he was still director of the CIA. He was confirmed and sworn in as secretary of state on April 26 and quickly departed on his first foreign trip to Europe and the Middle East.

He then told reporters he was optimistic about the prospect of further diplomatic talks with North Korea.

“I did get a sense that he was serious,” Pompeo said of Kim. “The economic pressure that has been put in place by this global effort that President Trump has led, has led him to believe that it is in his best interest to come to the table and talk about denuclearization.”

Mr. Trump revealed the news while announcing the U.S. would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

