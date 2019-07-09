Trump praises Alex Acosta during meeting with emir of Qatar

President Trump is meeting with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani at the White House Tuesday, after dining with him Monday night.

The meeting with the Qatari emir comes amid scrutiny of the president and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta for their past interactions with Jeffrey Epstein, who has been arrested for sex trafficking of minors. Acosta handled an earlier case against Epstein that resulted in light punishment. During the meeting with the emir, Mr. Trump praised Acosta — and said he had a falling out with Epstein. The president said he’s not a fan of Epstein.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Trump said Acosta has “been a very good secretary of labor,” amid Democrats’ calls for Acosta to resign. Acosta spoke out on Twitter Tuesday morning.

“The crimes committed by Epstein are horrific, and I am pleased that NY prosecutors are moving forward with a case based on new evidence,” Acosta tweeted. “With the evidence available more than a decade ago, federal prosecutors insisted that Epstein go to jail, register as a sex offender and put the world on notice that he was a sexual predator. Now that new evidence and additional testimony is available, the NY prosecution offers an important opportunity to more fully bring him to justice.”

The president attended a dinner at the Treasury Department Monday night, at which the emir said Qatar has a trade deficit with the U.S., which should please Mr. Trump. Among those at the president’s table was Robert Kraft, the Patriots owner who was charged as a part of a Florida prostitution investigation.

A White House official confirmed Kim Darroch, the U.S. ambassador to the U.K. who criticized Mr. Trump in leaked memos, was uninvited from the dinner, as Mr. Trump says his administration will no longer deal with the top diplomat from the United States’ closest ally. Mr. Trump went after Darroch on Twitter again Tuesday morning.

“The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was…handled,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool.”