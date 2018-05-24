Trump presents Medal of Honor to Navy SEAL

President Trump presented the Medal of Honor to retired Navy SEAL Britt Slabinski for his heroism during a firefight in Afghanistan 16 years ago. According to the White House, Slabinski “boldly rallied” his team and organized “a daring assault” to rescue a stranded teammate.

“Through your actions you demonstrated that there is no love more pure and no courage more great than the love and courage that burns in the hearts of America patriots,” Mr. Trump said at the White House awards ceremony Thursday.

The Medal of Honor is given to those who risk their lives and go above and beyond the call of duty.

Slabinski, Master Chief Special Warfare Operator, oversaw a daring 2002 assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop and led a reconnaissance team that came under fire.

Kevin Lamarque / REUTERS

“We are free because warriors like you are willing to give their sweat their blood and — if they have to — their lives for our great nation,” Mr. Trump said before presenting Britt with the highest personal military honor awarded.

According to the White House, he carried a “seriously wounded teammate down a sheer cliff face” while leading “an arduous trek across one kilometer of precipitous terrain, through waist-deep snow while continuing to call fire on the enemy.”

“Our nation will always be grateful to you, and you know that,” Mr. Trump told Slabinski.