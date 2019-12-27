Trump responds to “Home Alone 2” scene being cut from Canadian TV

President Donald Trump reacted to news that his short cameo in the 1992 movie “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” was cut from a Canadian television channel’s recent broadcasts. While Mr. Trump appeared to make light of it on Twitter, many of his fans, including his eldest son, disapproved of the cut and raised questions of political bias — even though it turns out the edit was made in 2014, well before Mr. Trump decided to run for office.

On Thursday, Mr. Trump poked fun at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the CBC network removed the scene showing Mr. Trump walking through the Plaza Hotel as actor Macaulay Culkin’s character, Kevin McCallister, stops him to ask for directions.

“I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!” he tweeted. In another tweet, he wrote, “The movie will never be the same! (just kidding)”.

The movie will never be the same! (just kidding) https://t.co/FogquK1ei7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. ripped the CBC for taking out the scene in an Instagram post, calling the Canadian broadcaster “totally pathetic.” “Imagine being so ‘triggered’ that you can’t even leave a Christmas movie alone without editing,” he wrote. “This is what we are up against in 2020.”

Twitter users watching the movie on CBC this holiday season pointed out that Mr. Trump’s scene didn’t appear. The CBS-owned site Comicbook.com first reported that the broadcaster acknowledged cutting the scene and provided an explanation.

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, “Home Alone 2″ was edited for time,” CBC spokesperson Chuck Thompson said in a statement Thursday. “The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president.”

Home Alone 2 Donald Trump by mrvideouploads1 on YouTube

Mr. Trump recently mentioned his appearance on the iconic holiday film while talking to military members in a teleconference on Christmas Eve.”Well, I’m in ‘Home Alone 2,’ and a lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas,” he said. “They say ‘I just saw you.’ Especially young kids, they say, ‘I just saw you on the movie.’ They don’t see me on television as they do in the movie. But it’s been a good movie and I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly, and it was an honor to do it.”