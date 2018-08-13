President Trump tweeted Monday night that a long-rumored tape of him using a racial slur on “The Apprentice” does not exist, despite former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman’s claims to the contrary. According to Mr. Trump, he received a call from television producer Mark Burnett, who created the reality show, assuring him that no such tape exists.

.@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa. I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up. Look at her MANY recent quotes saying…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

In a follow-up tweet, Mr. Trump attacked Omarosa’s credibility and referred to media outlets reporting on her as “Fake news!”

….such wonderful and powerful things about me – a true Champion of Civil Rights – until she got fired. Omarosa had Zero credibility with the Media (they didn’t want interviews) when she worked in the White House. Now that she says bad about me, they will talk to her. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

According to excerpts of her forthcoming memoir released to The Guardian, Omarosa said Mr. Trump used the “N-word” repeatedly during the taping of “The Apprentice” prior to his presidency, and she claims that there is a recording of his use of the slur. The Guardian also notes that Omarosa does not write in the book that she has ever heard him say the word, either on tape or in person.

But in an interview Friday afternoon with NPR, Omarosa appeared to contradict her own book, saying that she has heard the tape on which Mr. Trump said the N-word. But in an interview Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” she said that she only heard the tape after her book had gone to press.

The White House has defended the president, slamming the former staffer’s book as being “riddled with lies and false accusations.” Omarosa’s book is published by a division of Simon & Schuster, which is a division of CBS Corporation.

Omarosa will appear on “CBS This Morning” Tuesday at 7 a.m.