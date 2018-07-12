Trump says Prime Minister “went the opposite way” from his Brexit advice

President Trump said he thinks Boris Johnson would make a great prime minister, and the Britain’s trade relationship with the U.S. could come to an end if British Prime Minister Theresa May follows through with the so-called “soft” Brexit blueprint. The president made the comments in an interview with the British tabloid newspaper the Sun, ahead of meetings with May and Queen Elizabeth.

Mr. Trump praised Johnson, who resigned this week as Foreign Secretary largely due to disagreements with May over Brexit, even as resignations from Johnson and another top British official this week fuel speculation over the possibility of May’s ouster. The news of the interview broke in tweets from a Sun reporter while Mr. Trump was at a gala with May to commemorate his visit.

“I’m not pitting one against the other, I’m just saying, I think he’d be a great prime minister,” Mr. Trump told the Sun.

May is promoting the “soft” Brexit plan, which would keep strong economic ties with the European Union. Mr. Trump said he advised May how to manage Brexit, but she didn’t listen. If Britain takes the “soft” Brexit approach, Mr. Trump said that may end future trade deals with the U.S.

“If they do a deal like that, it will most likely, because we’ll be dealing with the European Union, instead of dealing with the U.K., so it will probably kill the deal, if they do a deal like that, their trade deal with the U.S. will probably not be made,” Mr. Trump said. “Because we have enough difficulty with the European Union.”

“If they do that, I would say that would probably end a major trade relationship with the United States,” Mr. Trump added.

Mr. Trump said British voters didn’t vote for the “soft” Brexit plan in their referendum to sever ties with the EU.

“I did give, Theresa, who I like — I did give her my views on what she should do and how she should negotiate, and she didn’t follow those views,” Mr. Trump told the Sun. “I would actually say she probably went the opposite way.”

Mr. Trump also criticized immigration in Europe, saying the continent is “losing” its “culture” as a result.

“I think what’s happened to Europe is a shame. I think the immigration, allowing the immigration to take place in Europe is a shame. I think it changed the fabric of Europe,” Mr. Trump said. “And unless you act very quickly, it’s never going to be what it was. And I don’t mean that in a positive way.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.