Trump says the U.S. will sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

F-35 Fighter Jet

Washington (CBS News) — According to CBS, President Trump said Monday the U.S. would sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, a day before he’s set to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House.

“I will say that we will be doing that, we’ll be selling F-35s, yeah,” the president said when he was asked by reporters in the Oval Office if the U.S. would be selling the fighter jets to the Saudis. Mr. Trump said the Saudis “want to buy” them, and they’ve “been a great ally.”

The president aims to lock in major business and national security deals with Saudi Arabia during the crown prince’s visit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

