President Trump on Thursday said there’s a “little bit of a revolution going on in California” over “sanctuary cities,” railing against Democrats and accusing them of allowing a lapse in border security. The president also said human trafficking is “worse than it’s ever been in the history of the world.”

Mr. Trump made the comments in Key West, Florida, as he meets with a drug trafficking task force. The president just concluded two days of meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago, where much of the focus was on North Korea’s nuclear program. There, Mr. Trump confirmed that CIA Director Mike Pompeo met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier this month, and said that if the upcoming U.S.-North Korea summit is unsuccessful, he will “leave.”

“Drugs are flowing into our country,” Mr. Trump said on Thursday during a photo op with the drug trafficking task force. “We need border protection. We need the wall. We have to have the wall. The Democrats don’t want to approve the wall because they think it’s good politically, but it’s not.”

“If you look at what’s happening in California with sanctuary cities — people are really going the opposite way,” the president continued. “They don’t want sanctuary cities. There’s a little bit of a revolution going on in California.”

Los Alamitos in Orange County recently voted to exempt itself from California’s so-called sanctuary laws that make it difficult for the federal government to carry out immigration laws. San Diego’s all-Republican Board of Supervisors voted to officially support the Trump administration’s lawsuit against the California laws.